

Sharon Lee Story 81, died Friday June 26, 2020 at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita, Kansas. She was born August 6, 1938 in Preston, Kansas to Cecil and Cora (McOster) Reynolds.



On June 3, 1959 she married Robert L. Story and he preceded her in death on March 19, 2013.

Sharon was a long time active member of the St. Mary Catholic Church in Newton. She retired as the receiving manager at the former K-Mart in Newton.



Spending time reading and watching her beloved John Wayne movies were enjoyable pastimes for Sharon. Her greatest joy was spending time with her loving friends and family. She looked forward to the regular visits and especially enjoyed time with her church friends and Newton Presbyterian Manor friends.



She is survived by her daughter Linda and Mike Smith of North Newton, Kansas. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, 2 great grandchild and eagerly expecting a third soon. Several nieces and nephews also survive her.



Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sisters Munica Peters, Minerva Nelson, Helen Duff, Lois Hoskinson and Betty Vratil.



Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday June 30, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Newton with The Reverend Nicholas Voelker celebrant. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening with a Rosary being recited at 6:00 p.m. at the Petersen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the St. Mary Cemetery Newton, Kansas.



Memorials are suggested to St. Mary Catholic Church or Bishop Carroll High School in care of Petersen Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store