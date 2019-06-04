|
Sharon Kay (Daub) Reif, 76, of North Newton transitioned peacefully to the light on May 9, 2019, at Kidron Bethel Village, with family by her side.
Sharon is survived by her brother Charles Daub of Cherokee, Oklahoma, and her three loving daughters Tracey Carrier and Shelly Reif of Poway, California, and Christina Goold of Wichita. She was the proud grandmother of Cameron and Sarah Carrier, also of Poway, California.
Sharon predeceased by brothe,r Mike Daub of Cherokee, Oklahoma. Dear to her heart were her son-in-law Jedediah Goold of Wichita and sister-in-law Barbara Hendricks of Potwin.
Sharon was born to the late Marion (Granger) Daub and Hank Daub on August 5, 1942, at the Stubenhofer nursing home of Strong City. The family relocated to Hesston in 1945 where she attended elementary and middle school. Sharon graduated Newton High with the class of 1960.
Sharon was married on Aug. 20, 1960 to her husband of 20 years, Wayne Reif, also of Hesston. In 1990, Sharon's Hesston home was tragically lost to a tornado. At that time, she moved to Newton where she lived happily for the rest of her life.
Sharon enjoyed employment in various branches of fashion in both Hesston and Newton. She was grateful for the supportive community of J.C. Penny, where she worked from 1980 to 1996.
During her later years, she served as a caregiver for the disabled at Northview of Newton, fulfilling her humanitarian nature. Her daughters would like to honor her beloved wards alongside our family.
Sharon's unbiased love of all living beings, regardless of species, race or orientation is cherished and remembered alongside her exceptional humor, dignity and grace. Sharon selflessly put others' needs before her own, asking nothing in return and trusting that life would provide balance. Among her final statements, Sharon wished for parents to support their children in being exactly who they are regardless of social boundaries, and for quality time between people to supersede material pursuit.
Sharon's deep connection to nature was expressed in her love of gardening and observing wild animals and birds of every kind.
The chorus of the song that Sharon requested her nurses sing to her in her final days perfectly expressed her message in life.
"Turn on your heart light. Let it shine wherever you go. Let it make a happy glow, for all the world to see."
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday (June 8, 2019) at Dyck Arboretum in Hesston. Lunch will be provided. Offerings of your favorite side dish will be appreciated. All friends and family of Sharon are welcome.
An RSVP with number of guests to [email protected] is appreciated, but not necessary.
In honor of Sharon's wish to help the elderly who do not have families to support them, we ask that any donations wishing to be made, in lieu of flowers, go to Kidron Bethel Village. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the loving staff of Kidron Bethel Village. Thank you for loving our mom as we love her.
