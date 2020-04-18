|
|
Sheila Rene Kinsey Shaw, 54, passed away on Sunday (April 12, 2020) at her home in Newton with family around her.
She was born on October 19, 1965 in Halstead, Ks., the daughter of Ray and Helen Kinsey. Sheila attended school in Palco/Damar/Zurich and high school in Great Bend, Ks.
On December 4, 2018, she married Steven Shaw, Sr. in Newton.
She was an avid K.C. Chiefs fan and loved gardening. She was a lifelong waitress in Great Bend, Newton, Halstead, and Topeka. She enjoyed serving other and making them smile.
Survivors include her husband Steven of the home; children Natasha Todd of Wichita, Destiny Kinsey and Derek Kinsey both of Newton, Steve Shaw, Jr. of Boston, Mass., Julie Shaw of Wichita, and Allie Kennedy of Burrton, Ks.; her mother Helen Kinsey of Hesston, Ks.; father Raymond Kinsey of Wichita; two granddaughters and four grandsons. Sheila is also survived by her siblings Cathy (John) Crosby of Larned, Ks., Chuck (Mitzi) Kinsey of Greely, Colo., Tonya (Stacy) Pike of Ellinwood, Ks., James Kinsey (Carla Ryan) of Larned, Ks.; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Sheila is preceded in death by her grandparents Bill and Ruth Sexton of Towanda, Marion and Marge Kinsey of Inman, and Daniel and Lottie Potter of Hutchinson.
Cremation has been effected. Memorial services are pending and will be announced by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
A memorial has been established with the Burrton, Ks. Public Library. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 18, 2020