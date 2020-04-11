Home

Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
Sherri Leann Weldon


1958 - 2020
Sherri Leann Weldon Obituary
Sherri Leann Weldon, 61, died Tuesday (April 7, 2020) at her home in Newton.

She was born on December 27, 1958 in Newton, the daughter of Kenneth B. and Connie Moyle Lord. Sherri was raised in Newton and graduated from Newton High School in 1977.

Sometime after high school Sherri married Beau Dussault in Newton. She later married Joseph Gregory Weldon, they lived in Arizona. He died on August 10, 1989.

She loved Harley Davidsons. Sherri had been an over the road truck driver and a dispatcher for Deffenbaugh Industries in Kansas City, Kansas until returning to Newton.

Survivors include her twin daughters Mindy Mathes and husband Jason of Tonganoxie, Kansas and Cassie Doebele of Newton; son Tadd Dussault of Newton; mother Connie Moody; brothers Robert and Richard Lord all of Claremore, Oklahoma; step-mother Cheryl Lord of Wichita; grandchildren Brittany, Cody, Molly, Emily, Kian, Kenzie, and Stevie; and great granddaughter Sophia.
Sherri is preceded in death by her father and husband, Joe.

Cremation has been effected. A private family inurnment will held at Greenwood Cemetery in Newton.

Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.

Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 11, 2020
