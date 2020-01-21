|
|
Sherry Mae (Heginbottom) Boese was from New Melle, Missouri, and lived in Cameron, Texas, until moving into The Heritage at Twin Creeks Memory Care, Allen, Texas, in 2017. Surrounded by her loving family, she was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on Jan. 11, 2020.
With the onset of dementia, Sherry moved closer to her daughters and shared her joy, smile and love with all who came near. The family sends their heartfelt thanks to The Heritage at Twin Creeks and Dallas Hospice and Palliative Care for the love, kindness and care of their mom.
Sherry was born, on Jan. 3, 1943, in Hannibal, Missouri, to Gilbert and Alice Arthenia Heginbottom. On March 10, 1962, she married Donald Lee Boese in St. Charles, Missouri. She loved baking, canning, sewing, and taking care of people in many ways, with the most valuable being through the gift of her time, which is a lesson for all of us as time is one thing you can never get back. As Dr. Seuss said, "Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory."
Sherry Mae Boese was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Donald Lee Boese.
She is survived by her three daughters, Suzette Boese, granddaughter, Morgan Chambless (Joe Wagner), and great-granddaughter, Blake Wagner of Plano, Texas; Deatra Boese Draper (Marc) of Austin, Texas, grandson, Dustin Boese, and great-granddaughter, Madison "Maddie" Boese of Lubbock, Texas; and Arthenia Boese Ferkany (Patrick) and grandchildren, Andrew Jefferson "AJ" and Lily of Plano, Texas.
A small visitation/gathering will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday (Jan. 24, 2020). For details, should you wish to attend, please call or text Suzette Boese at 214-641-4492. Sherry will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in Newton.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations made to Bedstart at http://bedstart.org/make-a-one-time-donation/ or Alzheimer's Research Foundation, Fisher Center at https://www.alzinfo.org/donate/donation_form/.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Jan. 21, 2020