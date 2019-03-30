Home

Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Community Church
Newton, KS
Sherry Rowland Obituary
Sherry Rowland, 68, died Tuesday (March 26, 2019). She was born Nov. 4, 1950, in Newton, to her loving and faithful parents, Emmert and Virginia Hanke Rowland.

Sherry received her bachelor's degree from Emporia State University and taught P.E. for grades 1-12, as well as coaching all of the girls' high school sports for four years before pursuing and receiving her masters from Fort Hays State University. She worked as a high school counselor for the next 10 years.

Over a span of 30 years starting in 1987, the need arose for Sherry to use her extraordinary organizational skills in care giving. During that time, she provided compassionate care to six different family members and friends as well as guiding numerous other people through confusing retirement and health care issues. She was an enthusiastic supporter of her niece and nephew in their activities, spending time with them every chance she could. Loving and serving people and Jesus were her passions.

She is survived by her brother, David Rowland of Newton; one niece, Jill Rowland; one great-nephew, Kolby Clanton; and two great-nieces, Katy Clanton and Kaiah Wagner. She is also survived by her friend, Wanda Tilford.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Vickie Rowland Moore; her sister-in-law, Linda Thomas Rowland; and her nephew, Daniel Rowland.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday (April 2, 2019) at Grace Community Church in the "Fireside Room," with Pastor David E. Reimer presiding. Interment will be in the Restlawn Gardens of Memory, rural Newton.

Memorials are suggested to Kidron Bethel in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 30, 2019
