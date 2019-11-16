Home

Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
Shirley A. Gosney


1935 - 2019
Shirley A. Gosney Obituary
Shirley A. Gosney, 84, died Tuesday (Nov. 12, 2019) in Wichita. She was born June 18, 1935, to Fred and Dora (Stonebreaker) Bay. She grew up on the family farm near Waverly.

Shirley had her first piano lesson at age 9, and by age 13 she was playing the piano at church. This began a lifelong love of music and service to the church. Later in life, after moving to Newton, Shirley played piano and organ for the Foursquare church for 30 years.

After high school, her music teacher encouraged her to apply for college scholarships. She did and was awarded enough that she was able to attend and graduate Washburn University with a teaching degree in music.

During her time in Topeka attending college, she worked a part-time job for the city. This is where she met her husband, Claude, the father to her three children, Julie, Kelly and Brian.

Her marriage to Claude saw them living in Topeka, St. Louis and Arizona. After moving back to Kansas to be near family with the children, Shirley dusted off her teaching certificate and went to work.

Newton would be the next stop, where Shirley taught elementary music for 22 years before she retired.

Shirley had loved music, reading and crime drama shows. Family was important to Shirley and she enjoyed visits with her siblings, family and friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Kelly Wilkinson of Wichita and Julie McCutcheon of Shawnee; three brothers, Roy, Bill and Chuck Bay; sister, Ronda Hamilton; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; and one son, Brian Gosney

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday (Nov. 18, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Becky Girard presiding. Visitation will be 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 17, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Newton.

Memorials are suggested to Harvey County Compassionate Friends in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 16, 2019
