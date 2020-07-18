Shirley Ann (Blosser) Banman, 84, formerly of Newton, KS. Passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Houston, Texas.



She was born August 28, 1935 to Elmer and Ella (Zook) Blosser of Newton, KS. After graduating High School, she started working as a telephone exchange operator. After she and Willard, her husband of 60 years, raised their family, she would return to this line of work and retired from Lakeland Community College (Kirtland, Ohio) as their PBX telephone operator for almost 20 years.



Upon their retirement, they returned to the Newton area and attended the Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church. They were active in the Mid-Kansas Vintage Thunderbird Club of Wichita and would spend many weekends showing off their Birds at car shows.



Shirley, while health allowed, was an avid walker. She enjoyed time spent with family, friends, and grand dogs and working her word search puzzles. On visits with her daughter, a short drive to the Kemah marina meant some rest and relaxation on her boat. Shirley's chocolate chip cookies were favorites and often requested when family would come to visit.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard; a brother Howard Blosser, and a sister Frieda (Blosser) Koehn.



She is survived by her daughter, Jacquelyn Banman of Houston, Texas; son Mike Banman (Harriett Akins) of Sellersburg, Indiana; granddaughter Madison Akins-Banman of Louisville, Kentucky; sister Hattie (Blosser) Esau of Newton, Kansas and nieces and nephews.



The family is grateful for the care given to Shirley while she resided at Asbury Park, Newton; Belmont Village Senior Living, Houston and Houston Hospice.



The family requests that memorials are sent to the Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave. 17th floor, Chicago, IL 60601 either on line or by mail.



A graveside service will be held at a later date.



Petersen Funeral Home Newton, Kansas

