Shirley Ann (Broyles) Hinnen, 83, passed away on Sept. 14, 2019, in Cottonwood, Arizona. She was born on March 19, 1936, in Newton, the daughter of Kenneth F. and Betty L. (O'Keefe) Broyles.



Shirley graduated from Potwin High School in 1953. The family moved from Kansas to New Mexico in 1977. She eventually went on to Parks College and graduated with an associate's degree in business planning. She married her high school sweetheart in Langendiebach, Germany, and then married again on Jan. 21, 1958, when they returned to Kansas.



Shirley enjoyed meeting new people, painting, reading books, traveling, cooking, spending time with their dog Chester, telling stories and laughing while making others smile and laugh with her when she did.



Her greatest joy in life was her family, which includes husband, James E. Hinnen of Cottonwood, Arizona; sons, J. Craig Hinnen (spouse, Barbara Hinnen) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Steven G. Hinnen (deceased in 2002) and Robert D. Hinnen (spouse, Ronald J. Virgilio, Jr.) of Plainfield, New Jersey; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Jessica L. Hinnen of Spokane, Washington, Seth J. Hinnen of Spokane, Cameron Hinnen of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Malichi Roybal of Spokane and Vincent Morgan of Spokane; and Shirley's siblings: Robert E. Broyles of Albuquerque, New Mexico, James K. Broyles of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Daniel L. Broyles of Bel Air, Donna J. Whiteside of El Dorado and Marilyn S. Coats of Potwin.



There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday (Sept. 30, 2019) at the Carlson Colonial Funeral Home, 200 S. Star St., El Dorado. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 1, 2019) at the Potwin Christian Church, 224 Violet, Potwin.



Memorial contributions and flowers may be directed in her name to the Potwin Christian Church.