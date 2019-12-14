Shirley J. Gerloff Bullock died Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2019) at Asbury Park, Newton. She was born Nov. 6, 1935, in Carrollton, Missouri, to Henry and Bessie (Narron) Ford.



Most recently, while living in Arkansas City, she attended Oxford Christian Church in Oxford prior to her moving back to Halstead and Newton.



For many years, she was a parts packaging lead for AGCO.



On July 20, 1952, she married Raymond M. Gerloff in Waverly, Missouri. He preceded her in death Feb. 21, 1995. She later married Robert Bullock; that marriage ended and she later married Harold Booker on April 21, 2006. Following Harold's death on April 28, 2018, she returned to Halstead.



She is survived by daughters: Barbara (Kermit) Loewen of Halstead, Diane (Steve) Cooper of Independence, Missouri, Teresa (David) Glenn and Cindy Keele of North Las Vegas; sisters, Mary Anne (Dennis) Williams of Kansas City, Missouri, and Helen (Russell) Weaver of Kearney, Missouri; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Brandy Fawver and Shawn Keele.



A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead. Rev. Dyton Owen will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery, Newton.



Memorials may be given to Asbury Park or Good Shepherd Hospice in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.