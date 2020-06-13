Stacy Diane Kurr, 53, died Wednesday (June 10, 2020) at her home in Wichita.
She was born on November 9, 1966 in Sauk Center, Minnesota, the family later moved to Amarillo, Texas. Stacy moved to Wichita in 1986.
Stacy married David Alan Kurr on April 20, 2008 in Newton, Kansas. He died on December 21, 2018.
Stacy loved visiting with people which is why she enjoyed being a telemarketer. She was a very caring and giving person.
A loved daughter, mother and wife, Stacy is survived by her daughter Ashley Nicole Gonzalez of Idabell, Okla.; father Juan Gonzalez of Amarillo, Tx.; brother Joseph Gonzalez of Texas; and sister Stephanie Prest of Wichita; and two grandchildren Knowledge M. Alan Rideaux and Bernard Honeycutt, Jr.
She is preceded in death by her mother Diane Arlene Goette Garcia and husband David.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday (June 17, 2020) at the Broadway Colonial Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday (June 17, 2020) at the Broadway Colonial Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Jun. 13, 2020.