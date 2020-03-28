|
|
|
Stella Regina was born December 14, 1920, in Liebenthal, KS, to Adam and Pauline (Diehl) Herrman. She passed away by natural causes on March 26, 2020, at Asbury Park in Newton, Kansas.
Stella graduated from LaCrosse High School and attended Wichita Business College. She was a bookkeeper and ~always balanced the books and cash drawer to the penny. Stella was housekeeper for her uncle, Monsignor Herrman, until her marriage to Raymond J. Miller on August 29, 1970. Rain or shine, they went dancing every Wednesday night and Sunday afternoon.
Stella enjoyed cards with her friends and painting. She always attended the family reunion and lovingly greeted her nieces and nephews with a kiss and let them know they were special.
Stella was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Altar Society and Pansy Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; parents and siblings: Matilda Schmidt/Leiker, Bartol, Frank, Adolph, Cecelia Sanders, Reinhold, Agnes Klaus, John, Walter, Mary Barnes, Isabella Schuckman, Geneva Champlin, and infants Adam, Georgianna, and Peter.
Stella is survived by Jim (Karyl Ann) Miller, Carol (Bob) Stauth, 2 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones. Stella bid us her fond goodbye ""I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around your neck.""
Private graveside services were held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Newton, KS.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Newton, KS, at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Liebenthal, KS, during the Herrman family reunion. (contact G.T. for details)
Stella's family greatly appreciates the loving care given her by the staff at Asbury Park.
Memorial donations may be given to Asbury Park Good Samaritan Fund, Rivercross Hospice, St. Mary's Catholic Church or St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com
Published in The Kansan on Mar. 28, 2020