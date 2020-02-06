Stephen Davis, 72, of Kearney, Nebraska, passed away Jan. 11, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 8, 2020) at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation in care of O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Funeral services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in The Kansan on Feb. 6, 2020