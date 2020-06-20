Newton- Stephen Earl Reid, age 70, of Newton, died at his residence on June 17, 2020, with his wife at his side. Stephen was born October 13, 1949, to Glen and Harriet (Sharp) Reid in Atchison, Kansas.
He graduated from Atchison High School and then entered the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Alaska where his skills as a mechanic were needed. After his honorable discharge, he held several jobs as a mechanical tech, with the last being Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline Inc., where he worked until his retirement.
In 1986 he married Angelie Blakley in Wichita, Kansas. Stephen loved working on his antique cars, restoring and showing them. He enjoyed attending and watching NASCAR races, practicing his Jeopardy skills, and training his cat, Skooma.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Angelie Reid of Newton; sister, Janet Straub of Topeka; brother, Phillip M. Reid of Basehor; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Harriet Reid.
Cremation has been requested, and no services are planned at this time. Memorials are suggested to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kansan on Jun. 20, 2020.