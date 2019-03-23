Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven "Buzz" Belgard. View Sign

Our beloved Steven "Buzz" Mark Belgard, 66, a retired conductor with BNSF Railroad, passed away peacefully March 13, 2019, at Wesley Woodlawn Hospital in Wichita. He fought a tough battle with his illness for many years, but became weary and weak.



Steven was born June 30, 1952, to Ronald and Virginia Belgard in Newton. He married Teresa (Terri) Arellano Sept. 2, 1982, in Newton; she survives.



He graduated from Newton High School with the class of 1970. He then went on to attend Emporia State University and Wichita State University.



Steve made working for the railroad a lifetime career. In 2012, he retired from BNSF Railroad with 43 years of service as a conductor. He loved his railroad family and they have many great and wild memories of a railroader's life.



Family and friends were his everything and that was very important in his life. He wanted the best of the best for his family. He loved to travel with his family to visit many relatives and friends. The Grand Canyon was a special place; he worked for his Uncle Buf during the summer at the Canyon while he was still in high school. Many fond memories! Most of all, he loved his farm, a beautiful place that he was so proud of. He had a place where he could go listen to music as loud as he wanted to, just to relax. Family, friends and music were what he enjoyed. Everything he did, he put his life into it.



Now his wife, Terri, and family will carry on his love of the farm. Steve had numerous friends, but one special group of friends since high school are known as the "June Boys." They became so close, like brothers who had a special bond with one another; a bunch of wild and fun-loving, crazy guys! We all became one big family. Every year in September, they would make a road trip to Eminence, Missouri, to go camping, canoeing, tubing, four wheeling, etc., just to get away from it all. Due to Steve's health, those Missouri trips with the guys came to an end. He will truly be missed by them.



Other survivors include sons, Derek R. Belgard and wife LaWanna of Newton, and Dustin M. Belgard of Newton; grandchildren, Dylan R. Belgard and Tatianna Elaine Marie Belgard, both of Newton; sister, Jamie (Bullard) Krause and husband Bob of Spokane, Washington; brother, Tim Bullard and wife Becky of Arkansas City; his loving mother, Virginia Bullard of Newton; his loving mother-in-law and father-in-law, Amelia and Jesse Arellano, both of Newton; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; and an amazing amount of friends.



Steve was preceded in death by his dad, Ronald Belgard; stepfather, Jim Bullard; sister, Cheryl (Bullard) Yoon; and nephew, Brian Arellano.



In lieu of a memorial service, a Celebration of Life to honor Steve's ("Buzz") life with many memories, family, friends, music, etc. will be held at a later date.



"Embrace the time." Always and Forever! Steven "Buzz" Mark Belgard we will miss you dearly! You are the love of our lives! Our beloved Steven "Buzz" Mark Belgard, 66, a retired conductor with BNSF Railroad, passed away peacefully March 13, 2019, at Wesley Woodlawn Hospital in Wichita. He fought a tough battle with his illness for many years, but became weary and weak.Steven was born June 30, 1952, to Ronald and Virginia Belgard in Newton. He married Teresa (Terri) Arellano Sept. 2, 1982, in Newton; she survives.He graduated from Newton High School with the class of 1970. He then went on to attend Emporia State University and Wichita State University.Steve made working for the railroad a lifetime career. In 2012, he retired from BNSF Railroad with 43 years of service as a conductor. He loved his railroad family and they have many great and wild memories of a railroader's life.Family and friends were his everything and that was very important in his life. He wanted the best of the best for his family. He loved to travel with his family to visit many relatives and friends. The Grand Canyon was a special place; he worked for his Uncle Buf during the summer at the Canyon while he was still in high school. Many fond memories! Most of all, he loved his farm, a beautiful place that he was so proud of. He had a place where he could go listen to music as loud as he wanted to, just to relax. Family, friends and music were what he enjoyed. Everything he did, he put his life into it.Now his wife, Terri, and family will carry on his love of the farm. Steve had numerous friends, but one special group of friends since high school are known as the "June Boys." They became so close, like brothers who had a special bond with one another; a bunch of wild and fun-loving, crazy guys! We all became one big family. Every year in September, they would make a road trip to Eminence, Missouri, to go camping, canoeing, tubing, four wheeling, etc., just to get away from it all. Due to Steve's health, those Missouri trips with the guys came to an end. He will truly be missed by them.Other survivors include sons, Derek R. Belgard and wife LaWanna of Newton, and Dustin M. Belgard of Newton; grandchildren, Dylan R. Belgard and Tatianna Elaine Marie Belgard, both of Newton; sister, Jamie (Bullard) Krause and husband Bob of Spokane, Washington; brother, Tim Bullard and wife Becky of Arkansas City; his loving mother, Virginia Bullard of Newton; his loving mother-in-law and father-in-law, Amelia and Jesse Arellano, both of Newton; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; and an amazing amount of friends.Steve was preceded in death by his dad, Ronald Belgard; stepfather, Jim Bullard; sister, Cheryl (Bullard) Yoon; and nephew, Brian Arellano.In lieu of a memorial service, a Celebration of Life to honor Steve's ("Buzz") life with many memories, family, friends, music, etc. will be held at a later date."Embrace the time." Always and Forever! Steven "Buzz" Mark Belgard we will miss you dearly! You are the love of our lives! Published in The Kansan on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Kansan Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close