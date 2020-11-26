

Steven K. Holinde 72, died November 16, 2020 at Newton Medical Center. He was born June 17, 1948 in Newton, Kansas to John and Dorothy (Rosencutter) Holinde. On October 1, 1972 he married Alice Everts at Newton and she preceded him death on March 16, 2009.



Steve retired from the USD 373 school system. He enjoyed watching the birds out the window, playing Yahtzee, listening to oldies and bowling among other pastimes. Steve also enjoyed his casino time. The family has many fond memories of growing up in Arkansas where he helped on the farm with his father and grandfather and enjoyed spending time fishing.



Steve is survived by his children: Ryan and Kevin Holinde; daughter Shelly Coover; brother Frank (Marie) Holinde and sister Lisa Holinde. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers Alen, Mark and John Holinde Jr. sister Darlene Hamilton and nephew Cory Rine.



A private family service will be held at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel followed by interment in the Restlawn Gardens of Memory in Newton with The Reverend Donna Voteau presiding.



Memorials may be made to Caring Hands Humane Society in care of Petersen Funeral Home.



