1/
Steven K. Holinde
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Steven K. Holinde 72, died November 16, 2020 at Newton Medical Center. He was born June 17, 1948 in Newton, Kansas to John and Dorothy (Rosencutter) Holinde. On October 1, 1972 he married Alice Everts at Newton and she preceded him death on March 16, 2009.

Steve retired from the USD 373 school system. He enjoyed watching the birds out the window, playing Yahtzee, listening to oldies and bowling among other pastimes. Steve also enjoyed his casino time. The family has many fond memories of growing up in Arkansas where he helped on the farm with his father and grandfather and enjoyed spending time fishing.

Steve is survived by his children: Ryan and Kevin Holinde; daughter Shelly Coover; brother Frank (Marie) Holinde and sister Lisa Holinde. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers Alen, Mark and John Holinde Jr. sister Darlene Hamilton and nephew Cory Rine.

A private family service will be held at Petersen Funeral Home Chapel followed by interment in the Restlawn Gardens of Memory in Newton with The Reverend Donna Voteau presiding.

Memorials may be made to Caring Hands Humane Society in care of Petersen Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved