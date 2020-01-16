Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Mendola. View Sign Service Information Moundridge Funeral Home - MOUNDRIDGE 115 EAST COLE Moundridge , KS 67107 (620)-345-3800 Memorial service 2:00 PM Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Newton , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

We lost Steven James Mendola in a fatal car crash on Monday (Jan. 13, 2020).



Steven was born on May 10, 1969, in Buffalo, New York. His parents, Chris and Sally (Hoffman) Mendola, moved to Ocala, Florida, where Steve grew up making many lifelong friends. He graduated from Forest High School and the University of Florida, where he maintained a 3.9 GPA and achieved a Bachelor and Master of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering with a Minor in Business Management. He was a certified lifeguard and swim instructor and volunteered thousands of hours for Red Cross and coaching children's sports teams. He also served as a Church Elder/Deacon for several years at St. John Lutheran Church in Ocala, Florida.



Steven met his wife, Serena, in middle school. They dated through college and were married on Oct. 23, 1993. They worked together as engineers for Motorola in Boynton Beach, Florida, for several years. Then they moved back to their hometown of Ocala, where they worked together again at ClosetMaid. Steven went on to become a Plant Manager for a few small companies around Ocala before moving with his family to Moundridge in 2016. Steve recently worked as a Production Manager for Excel Industries in Hesston.



Steve and Serena have two boys. Piercen (20) graduated from Hesston High School and is currently attending Kansas State University. He's currently a library ambassador at K-state and volunteers as a middle school boys basketball coach in Manhattan. Teague (17) is a junior at Hesston High School. He is very active with Robotics, and he plays the violin for church (Zion Lutheran Church) and as part of the BCAPA tour group. Steven loved spending time with his family, especially watching his boys play basketball, football, soccer, violin and robot competitions. He took his loved ones on many family vacations to the mountains and beaches, including a motorcycle tour of the Ozarks with his wife last fall for their 26th wedding anniversary. He was a wonderful cook and loved to barbecue and smoke (his smoked jerky, cheese, and seasonings were practically famous).



His father still lives in Ocala. His mother passed away last January. His brother, Jeff Mendola, lives in Cheektowage, New York, with his wife, Brenda, and their children Kara, Abby and Lauren. His sister, Cindi (Mendola) Williams, lives in Marietta, Georgia, with her husband, Kip, and their children, Symphony and Journey.



Cremation is planned. His final resting place will be in Ocala, Florida. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 18, 2020) at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Newton.



