Summer Hamilton

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Summer Hamilton.

Summer Rain Hamilton, 22, of Marion, beloved daughter of Earl L. Hamilton and Dee Lintner, was carried home to Heaven on Friday (April 12, 2019).

Summer is survived by her parents, Earl Hamilton and Dee Lintner (Wayne Stafford); brother, Bryce Hamilton (Shari Farrow); sister, Lexie Hamilton; one nephew; grandmother, Verneda Lewis; aunts and uncles: Randy Hamilton, Tamra Hamilton, Justin Hamilton, Brett Hamilton, Kerry Hamilton, Jackie Maloney, Dan Lintner, Shana Hazard and Angie Lintner-Corley; and many other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Jacey Hamilton; and grandparents: Glenn and Dixie Hamilton, Gene Lintner and Al Hamilton.

Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:30 p.m. Friday (April 19, 2019) at the Bentley Senior Center, Bentley.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerfhvc.com.
Funeral Home
Baker Funeral Home - Valley Center - Valley Center
100 S. CEDAR P.O. BOX 242
Valley Center, KS 67147
316-755-2731
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.