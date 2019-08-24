Home

Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 722-2100
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Trinity Heights United Methodist Church
Newton, KS
Susan Bradrick


1949 - 2019
Susan Bradrick Obituary
Susan Joy Rawlins Randall Bradrick, 69, retired banker with First Bank of Newton, passed away on Wednesday (Aug. 21, 2019). She was a member of Trinity Heights United Methodist Church in Newton and dedicated her time as a volunteer and former board member and chair of the Harvey County United Way. Her most important time spent was with her family as a loving mother, grandmother and sister.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth M. Bradrick; and parents, James and Virginia Rawlins.

Susan is survived by her daughters, Danielle Randall and Michelle (Ray) McAllister; sisters, Lisa Austin and Kelli (Jim Sparr) Rawlins; and grandchildren: Hannah Boese, Eli Boese, Abi Boese, Cassie McAllister and Ellie McAllister.

Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 24, 2019) at Resthaven Mortuary in Wichita. Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 25, 2019) at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church in Newton.

Memorials may be given to the Harvey County United Way, 103 E. Broadway St., Newton, KS 67114.
Published in The Kansan on Aug. 24, 2019
