Susan Marie Severn, 66, died Thursday (Aug. 8, 2019) at the Kansas Christian Home in Newton.
She was born on May 14, 1953, in Heilborn, Germany, the daughter of Carl and Marilyn Droste Jensen. Susan graduated from Sandia High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico and later attended the University of New Mexico.
Susan married Eldon R. Severn on May 23, 1986, in Vandalia, Illinois.
She had been a CNA at Asbury Park and a member of the New Life Assembly of God Church.
Susan enjoyed spending time with her dogs.
Survivors include her husband, Eldon of Newton; sister, Sally Pollock of Fayetteville, North Carolina; and two stepchildren, Shereen Schwaninger of Cortland, Nebraska, and Ryan Severn of Seattle.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (Aug. 16, 2019) at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Newton.
A memorial has been established with New Life Assembly of God Church. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Aug. 15, 2019