Newton- Susanna N. Fornwalt, 66, died November 22, 2020. She was born December 4, 1953 to Thomas F. Burns and Wanda (Heselius) Burns in Denver, CO.
Susanna graduated from Newton High School.
In May of 1979 she married Jack E. Fornwalt of Kingman, KS. She worked for Kansas Christian Home for most of her career.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, granddaughter, Ainsley Childers, and brother, Carl Burns.
Survivors include: Three daughters: Cheryl (Jeremy) Childers of Wichita, KS, Wendie (Simon) Cable of Alexandria, VA (Katie and Jared) and Gayle (Shane) Irwin of Scott City, KS (Ellie, Sam, and Jacob). Sisters: Bobbie Goins of Sedgwick, KS and Carolyn (Perry) Waltman of Newton, KS. Brothers: Bill Burns of Picayune, MS and Richard (Mary) Burns of Broken Arrow, OK. Sister-in-law: Barbara Burns of Newton, KS. As well as several nieces and nephew.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Caring Hands Human Society at catchadream.org.