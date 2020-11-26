1/
Susanna N. Fornwalt
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Newton- Susanna N. Fornwalt, 66, died November 22, 2020. She was born December 4, 1953 to Thomas F. Burns and Wanda (Heselius) Burns in Denver, CO.

Susanna graduated from Newton High School.

In May of 1979 she married Jack E. Fornwalt of Kingman, KS. She worked for Kansas Christian Home for most of her career.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, granddaughter, Ainsley Childers, and brother, Carl Burns.

Survivors include: Three daughters: Cheryl (Jeremy) Childers of Wichita, KS, Wendie (Simon) Cable of Alexandria, VA (Katie and Jared) and Gayle (Shane) Irwin of Scott City, KS (Ellie, Sam, and Jacob). Sisters: Bobbie Goins of Sedgwick, KS and Carolyn (Perry) Waltman of Newton, KS. Brothers: Bill Burns of Picayune, MS and Richard (Mary) Burns of Broken Arrow, OK. Sister-in-law: Barbara Burns of Newton, KS. As well as several nieces and nephew.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Caring Hands Human Society at catchadream.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved