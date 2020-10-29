

Suszann (Holmes) Overton was born October 30, 1945, in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Ross Holmes and Ruth Priest Holmes. She was soon moved as an infant to the Northern California redwood country where she was raised as a child. She graduated from Cloverdale, California High School in 1963. She then moved to San Jose, California where she met her husband to be, Howard. They married on April 10, 1965. She has resided in Kansas since 1994.



Suszann went to be with her friend and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Suszann was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.



She is survived by: her husband, Howard B. Overton of McPherson, KS; four children, Julie I. Overton of California, Christa D. Overton of California, Howard M. Overton of Idaho, and David A. Overton of Texas; three brothers, Jimmy and Howard Holmes of California and Danny Holmes of Oregon; sister, Julia Wing of Utah; and seven grandchildren.



Her parents and sister, Sandra, predeceased her.



A private graveside service was held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Crestwood Memorial Park, McPherson, with Dr. Brian Kynaston officiating.



Funeral arrangements are with Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.





