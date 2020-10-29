1/1
Suszann (Holmes) Overton
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suszann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Suszann (Holmes) Overton was born October 30, 1945, in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Ross Holmes and Ruth Priest Holmes. She was soon moved as an infant to the Northern California redwood country where she was raised as a child. She graduated from Cloverdale, California High School in 1963. She then moved to San Jose, California where she met her husband to be, Howard. They married on April 10, 1965. She has resided in Kansas since 1994.

Suszann went to be with her friend and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Suszann was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

She is survived by: her husband, Howard B. Overton of McPherson, KS; four children, Julie I. Overton of California, Christa D. Overton of California, Howard M. Overton of Idaho, and David A. Overton of Texas; three brothers, Jimmy and Howard Holmes of California and Danny Holmes of Oregon; sister, Julia Wing of Utah; and seven grandchildren.

Her parents and sister, Sandra, predeceased her.

A private graveside service was held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Crestwood Memorial Park, McPherson, with Dr. Brian Kynaston officiating.

Funeral arrangements are with Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stockham Family Funeral Home
205 North Chestnut Street
McPherson, KS 67460
(316) 241-2442
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Stockham Family Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved