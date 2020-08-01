1/
Taylor Lynn Koehn
1999 - 2020
{ "" }
Halstead-Taylor Lynn Koehn, 21, died Monday, July 27, 2020 at Halstead.

He was born April 5, 1999 at Newton to Jason L. and Melanie L. (Smith) Koehn.

He was a lifelong resident of Halstead and a member of Grace Mennonite Church, Halstead.

He was a farmer and stockman and worked as a farmhand for Moser Farms.

Taylor is survived by his parents, Jason and Melanie Koehn, Halstead; brother, Landon (Natalie) Koehn, Burrton; sister, Lindsay Koehn, Halstead; and maternal grandmother, Hope Becker, Halstead.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Clayton and Ada Koehn, Homer Smith and Orville Becker.

Funeral services were 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Grace Mennonite Church, Halstead with burial following at Halstead Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Grace Mennonite Youth in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.


Published in The Kansan on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Grace Mennonite Church
