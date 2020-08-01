

Halstead-Taylor Lynn Koehn, 21, died Monday, July 27, 2020 at Halstead.



He was born April 5, 1999 at Newton to Jason L. and Melanie L. (Smith) Koehn.



He was a lifelong resident of Halstead and a member of Grace Mennonite Church, Halstead.



He was a farmer and stockman and worked as a farmhand for Moser Farms.



Taylor is survived by his parents, Jason and Melanie Koehn, Halstead; brother, Landon (Natalie) Koehn, Burrton; sister, Lindsay Koehn, Halstead; and maternal grandmother, Hope Becker, Halstead.



He was preceded in death by grandparents, Clayton and Ada Koehn, Homer Smith and Orville Becker.



Funeral services were 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Grace Mennonite Church, Halstead with burial following at Halstead Cemetery.



Memorials may be given to the Grace Mennonite Youth in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.





