Teresa A. Brooks, 88, died Tuesday (Aug. 6, 2019) at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Wichita.
She was born Jan. 26, 1931, in Anthony, to John and Lidwinna (Kastens) Smithhisler.
She was a graduate of Anthony High School and earned a degree from Sacred Heart College (now Newman University).
On Sept. 19, 1960, she married Jack O. Brooks in Anthony. He preceded her in death Aug. 15, 2017.
She is survived by a son, Christopher "Jedd" (Linda) Brooks; and a daughter, Amy (Mark) Counts, all of Fort Worth, Texas; a brother, Father Alonzo "Lonnie" Smithhisler, Macomb, Illinois; and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by infant sons, Christopher and Paul Brooks; brothers, John and Herman Smithhisler; and a sister, Barbara Smithhisler.
The Rosary will be said at 10 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2019) with the mass following at 10:30 a.m., both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Halstead, with Father Jeffery Fasching officiating. Burial will follow at Halstead Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Sacred Heart Altar Society or the LaBre Indian School, both in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.
Published in The Kansan on Aug. 10, 2019