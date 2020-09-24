Teresa L. Bachman, 64, died Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita, Kansas.



She was born October 31, 1955 in Newton, Kansas to Bill and Carol (Henshaw) Myers. She grew up attending First Christian Church in Newton.



Teresa was a longtime Jayhawk Fan and a fan anything blue. She enjoyed music especially classic country, rock and bluegrass. She spent many summers at the Winfield Walnut Valley Festival. Spending time at Marion County Lake with family waterskiing and enjoying fellowship. She had a genuine love for people and was proud to have taught and led her kids and grandkids to know and love the Lord. In her later years Teresa lived at the Newton Presbyterian Manor and had a love and appreciation for her new "family" and the care she received during her stay.



Teresa is survived by her Son Jeremy Bachman of North Newton, KS; Daughter Jennifer Bachman of Eudora, KS; Brothers Rick Myers of Newton, KS and Bill Myers of Hutchinson, KS. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents.



Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at First Christian Church in Newton with The Reverend Gary Bell presiding. The casket will be open at the church 1 hour prior to the service. Social distance and mask guidelines will be followed for service. Private family interment will be Greenwood Cemetery Newton, Kansas.



Memorials are suggested to Newton Presbyterian Manor in Care of Petersen Funeral Home.

