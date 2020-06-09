Terrance Michael "Terry" Rogers
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terrance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terrence "Terry" Michael Rogers, 63, died Wednesday (June 3, 2020) at his home in Newton.

He was born on December 18, 1956 in Colby, Kansas, the son of Carl and Margaret Schuhart Rogers. As a child, the family moved to Hutchinson, Kansas where he was raised and attended Trinity High School.

After being discharged from the U.S. Army, Terry returned to Hutchinson. He went to work at Agco, Inc., in Hesston and later moved to Newton. Terry continued working at Agco for over 25 years as a machinist.

Terry loved riding his motorcycle and enjoyed being part of We Ride Kansas and the annual Toys for Tots rides along with his regular trips to Sturgis, S.D.

Survivors include three sisters Jan Rogers of Newton, Carol Mallory of Topeka and Donna Nichols of Lincoln, Neb.; a niece Valena Hadley; and great niece Mallory Hadley of Topeka.

Terry is preceded in death by his parents and brother James D. Rogers.

Memorial services will be announced on Terry's Facebook page.

Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonailfh.com

Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, KS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved