Terrence "Terry" Michael Rogers, 63, died Wednesday (June 3, 2020) at his home in Newton.
He was born on December 18, 1956 in Colby, Kansas, the son of Carl and Margaret Schuhart Rogers. As a child, the family moved to Hutchinson, Kansas where he was raised and attended Trinity High School.
After being discharged from the U.S. Army, Terry returned to Hutchinson. He went to work at Agco, Inc., in Hesston and later moved to Newton. Terry continued working at Agco for over 25 years as a machinist.
Terry loved riding his motorcycle and enjoyed being part of We Ride Kansas and the annual Toys for Tots rides along with his regular trips to Sturgis, S.D.
Survivors include three sisters Jan Rogers of Newton, Carol Mallory of Topeka and Donna Nichols of Lincoln, Neb.; a niece Valena Hadley; and great niece Mallory Hadley of Topeka.
Terry is preceded in death by his parents and brother James D. Rogers.
Memorial services will be announced on Terry's Facebook page.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonailfh.com
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, KS.
He was born on December 18, 1956 in Colby, Kansas, the son of Carl and Margaret Schuhart Rogers. As a child, the family moved to Hutchinson, Kansas where he was raised and attended Trinity High School.
After being discharged from the U.S. Army, Terry returned to Hutchinson. He went to work at Agco, Inc., in Hesston and later moved to Newton. Terry continued working at Agco for over 25 years as a machinist.
Terry loved riding his motorcycle and enjoyed being part of We Ride Kansas and the annual Toys for Tots rides along with his regular trips to Sturgis, S.D.
Survivors include three sisters Jan Rogers of Newton, Carol Mallory of Topeka and Donna Nichols of Lincoln, Neb.; a niece Valena Hadley; and great niece Mallory Hadley of Topeka.
Terry is preceded in death by his parents and brother James D. Rogers.
Memorial services will be announced on Terry's Facebook page.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonailfh.com
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, KS.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan on Jun. 9, 2020.