Terry L. Decker
Dec 17th 1963-April 20th 2020
Loving Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Uncle and Friend.
Terry Leaves behind his wife Brenda. His children Tyler, Adam (Gwen), Brooks, and Jule. Step-children Ronald, Joanna, Amanda. His Father Glennon. Siblings Michael (Beverly), Brad Terri Ann), Dea Anna(Tim), and his brother-in-law David Edgar. He was so excited to be a grandfather to HaverLeigh and to meet the two new ones coming later this year.
Proceeded in death by his mother Julia Decker (Rutchman), his sister Janna Edgar (Decker) and his Grandparents. His Father-in-law and Brother-in-law.
Terry was involved in our church, Whitestone Mennonite Church. The F.O.E. in Newton, and his pool league. He loved working for MoRidge Manufacturing-Grasshopper Company. He was there for 13+ years.
Memorial service to be announced at a later date, so family and friends can attend.
Published in The Kansan on May 2, 2020