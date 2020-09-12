

Memorial services for Terry Lynne (Busenitz) Rickel, 59, of Weatherford, Oklahoma, were held Saturday, August 29, 2020, at CrossPointe Church in Weatherford, Oklahoma. Terry was born August 9, 1961, in Newton, Kansas, to Eugene and Myrtle Loy (Harder) Busenitz and passed away at her home in Weatherford on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.



Terry was raised on her family's farm near Newton and attended Elbing Grade School, Berean Academy, and Tabor College. At around the age of 7, she accepted Christ as her Savior at a Good News Club that was led by her grandmother. Some of Terry's greatest joys were her two daughters and three grandchildren. The family made their home in Weatherford.



At the time of her death she was working at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. Terry enjoyed scrapbooking, cooking and making rolls, sewing, spoiling her grandchildren, and spending time with family and friends.



Terry is survived by two daughters, Brittney Rickel of Weatherford, Oklahoma, and Alexis Kinman and husband, Dalton of Tulsa, Oklahoma; one brother, Brent Busenitz and wife, Anna, of Newton, Kansas; two sisters, Kathy Penner and husband, Leon, of Wichita, Kansas, and Yvonne Dakwar and husband, Elias, of Crowley, Texas; and three grandchildren, Brianna, Maverick and Max.



She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Stanley.



Memorial contributions can be sent to: Berean Academy, P.O. Box 70, Elbing, Kansas 67041.



