Thomas L. "Tom" Dyck, 66, died Monday (May 27, 2019) in Wichita. He was born Oct. 20, 1952, in Newton, the son of Harold P. and Elva Mae Hershberger Dyck.
Tom graduated from Bethel College with a degree in Business Administration. He worked as a sales representative for industrial equipment and was a member of Hesston Mennonite Church.
He married Regina R. Nebel on June 19, 1976, in Wayland, Iowa.
Survivors include his wife, Regina; daughter, Kathryn "Kate" (Joseph) Brownstone of Tucson, Arizona; son, Connor Dyck of Houston; grandchildren, Zuri and Atlas Brownstone; brother, Gary (Terry) Dyck of Texas; sisters, Joycelyn Cooley of Newton and Julia (Brad) Roupp of Oregon.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation is planned. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday (May 31, 2019) at the Dyck Arboretum of the Plains, 177 W. Hickory, Hesston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dyck Arboretum of the Plains, in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 32, Hesston, KS 67062.
Published in The Kansan on May 30, 2019