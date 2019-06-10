Thomas E. "Tommy" Jones, 73, died Thursday (June 6, 2019) at his residence.
He was born May 21, 1946, in Chalebyte, Mississippi, to William Lee and Velma Elizabeth (Moore) Jones.
He was a Halstead resident since 1973 and worked as a machinist at AGCO.
On March 5, 1966, he married Donna Martens in Newton. Tom and Donna just celebrated their 53rd anniversary; she survives.
He is also survived by sons, Scott (Julie Morrison) Jones of Newton, Dan (Cheryl) Jones of Andale and Chad (Jamie) Jones of Sedgwick; brother, Stan (Jackie) Jones of Newton; sister, Brenda (Jerry) Schultz of Newton; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Steven; brother, Lee; and a sister, Helen Cagle.
Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday (June 10, 2019), with visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. at First Church of God, Newton. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (June 11, 2019), also at First Church of God, with Rev. Clint McBroom officiating. Burial will follow at Halstead Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Good Shepherd Hospice in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.
Published in The Kansan on June 10, 2019