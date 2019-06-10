Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas "Tommy" Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas E. "Tommy" Jones, 73, died Thursday (June 6, 2019) at his residence.



He was born May 21, 1946, in Chalebyte, Mississippi, to William Lee and Velma Elizabeth (Moore) Jones.



He was a Halstead resident since 1973 and worked as a machinist at AGCO.



On March 5, 1966, he married Donna Martens in Newton. Tom and Donna just celebrated their 53rd anniversary; she survives.



He is also survived by sons, Scott (Julie Morrison) Jones of Newton, Dan (Cheryl) Jones of Andale and Chad (Jamie) Jones of Sedgwick; brother, Stan (Jackie) Jones of Newton; sister, Brenda (Jerry) Schultz of Newton; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Steven; brother, Lee; and a sister, Helen Cagle.



Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday (June 10, 2019), with visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. at First Church of God, Newton. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (June 11, 2019), also at First Church of God, with Rev. Clint McBroom officiating. Burial will follow at Halstead Cemetery.



Memorials may be given to Good Shepherd Hospice in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead. Thomas E. "Tommy" Jones, 73, died Thursday (June 6, 2019) at his residence.He was born May 21, 1946, in Chalebyte, Mississippi, to William Lee and Velma Elizabeth (Moore) Jones.He was a Halstead resident since 1973 and worked as a machinist at AGCO.On March 5, 1966, he married Donna Martens in Newton. Tom and Donna just celebrated their 53rd anniversary; she survives.He is also survived by sons, Scott (Julie Morrison) Jones of Newton, Dan (Cheryl) Jones of Andale and Chad (Jamie) Jones of Sedgwick; brother, Stan (Jackie) Jones of Newton; sister, Brenda (Jerry) Schultz of Newton; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Steven; brother, Lee; and a sister, Helen Cagle.Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday (June 10, 2019), with visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. at First Church of God, Newton. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (June 11, 2019), also at First Church of God, with Rev. Clint McBroom officiating. Burial will follow at Halstead Cemetery.Memorials may be given to Good Shepherd Hospice in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead. Published in The Kansan on June 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kansan Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close