Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bruce Funeral Home 106 South Center Gardner , KS 66630 (913)-856-7111 Visitation 6:00 PM Bruce Funeral Home 106 South Center Gardner , KS 66630 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Bruce Funeral Home 106 South Center Gardner , KS 66630 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy C. Krehbiel, 61, Gardner, passed away Sunday (May 19, 2019) at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe.



Timothy was born Nov. 2, 1957, in Harvey, Illnois, to Ronald Allen Krehbiel and Marjorie Cynthia (Kirchhofer) Krehbiel. He grew up in Goessel and later moved to Houston, where he met Rhonda Bowley. Timothy married Rhonda on Jan. 17, 1981.



After living in other places, they moved back to Kansas. Timothy then worked for Wal-Mart as a truck driver for 18 years. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Gardner. Timothy loved to be outdoors; he enjoyed walking, riding his bicycle, bird watching and he was known as the BBQ dad. Timothy also loved spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.



Timothy is survived by his parents of Hesston; children: Christopher S. Krehbiel, Samual A. Krehbiel and Amanda L. Mauk (Lenny), all of Gardner, and Courtney M. Krehbiel of Olathe; siblings: Deborah Lehman of Harrisonburg, Virginia, Thomas Krehbiel of Goessel, John Krehbiel of Ottawa and James Krehbiel of Hesston; and one grandchild on the way.



Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Thursday (May 23, 2019) at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, KS 66030 (913-856-7111). Visitation will start at 6 p.m., an hour before the service.



Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be left at Timothy C. Krehbiel, 61, Gardner, passed away Sunday (May 19, 2019) at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe.Timothy was born Nov. 2, 1957, in Harvey, Illnois, to Ronald Allen Krehbiel and Marjorie Cynthia (Kirchhofer) Krehbiel. He grew up in Goessel and later moved to Houston, where he met Rhonda Bowley. Timothy married Rhonda on Jan. 17, 1981.After living in other places, they moved back to Kansas. Timothy then worked for Wal-Mart as a truck driver for 18 years. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Gardner. Timothy loved to be outdoors; he enjoyed walking, riding his bicycle, bird watching and he was known as the BBQ dad. Timothy also loved spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.Timothy is survived by his parents of Hesston; children: Christopher S. Krehbiel, Samual A. Krehbiel and Amanda L. Mauk (Lenny), all of Gardner, and Courtney M. Krehbiel of Olathe; siblings: Deborah Lehman of Harrisonburg, Virginia, Thomas Krehbiel of Goessel, John Krehbiel of Ottawa and James Krehbiel of Hesston; and one grandchild on the way.Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Thursday (May 23, 2019) at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, KS 66030 (913-856-7111). Visitation will start at 6 p.m., an hour before the service.Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com. Published in The Kansan on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kansan Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.