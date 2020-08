Or Copy this URL to Share

Timothy Lee 'Tim' Scott, 62, died August 8, 2020, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita.



Cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the book from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, and Thursday, August 13, 2020, and 9:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, with the family to receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., all at Elliott Mortuary.

