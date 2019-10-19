Toby Brian Engel, 44, passed away Monday (Oct. 14, 2019). Toby was born Nov. 10, 1974, in Newton. He was the devoted son of Charles and Sue (Hinkle) Engel. After graduating from Newton High School, Toby attended Kansas State University, where he graduated in May of 1998 and was forever a dedicated Wildcat.
Toby was the beloved husband of Jody (Habel) Engel. The two were married on July 13, 2002, in Saratoga, Wyoming. They lived in Evergreen, Colorado, where they welcomed their children, Delaney Rose and Brogan Christopher. The Engels have called Windsor, Colordao, their home for the last 11 years. Toby was a loving, devoted father who thought his children hung the moon. He will forever be remembered for the joy and love he brought to his family and friends.
Toby is survived by his parents, Chuck and Sue; wife, Jody; children, Brogan and Delaney; brother, Tye and his wife, Holly; and was the coolest uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his favorite uncle, Larry, who welcomed Toby with open arms and a deck of poker cards.
Toby's life was a precious gift and he filled our lives with laughter. His wit, charm and generosity made the world a brighter place. He enjoyed traveling to the ocean, deep sea fishing and spending many hours snorkeling. We will forever miss his talents behind the grill, keeping all around him full and happy.
A celebration of Toby's life will be held Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) at Bethel Lutheran Church in Windsor, Colorado. The service will begin at 1 p.m., with a reception following. Those wishing to sign the guest book may do so online at www.marksfuneralservice.com.
Donations can be made to Suicide Education and Support Services via check at Toby's service or at https://northrange.org/sess/. If you or someone you know is struggling, please, please, please ask for help. www.ManTherapy.org or www.NorthRange.org.
Published in The Kansan on Oct. 19, 2019