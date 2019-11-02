Tommy Loren Besse, 72, of Moundridge, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 30, 2019) at Hospice House in Hutchinson. He was born Dec. 20, 1946, in Blackwell, Oklahoma, the son of Paul and Lorraine (Badley) Besse. He was raised by his mother and her husband, Tom Goering.
Tommy attended schools in Moundridge before entering the military. He served in the United States Army from 1965 until 1968, attaining the rank of Sergeant.
Tommy worked for Moridge Manufacturing in Moundridge for 41 years as a fabrication foreman.
Tommy was a drag racer for many years. He loved to work on cars. He also enjoyed bass fishing competitively against his brother, Jim.
He was united in marriage to Rogene Ayers on April 16, 2009, in McPherson. Rogene and Tommy were lifelong friends and companions. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include his two stepchildren, Renee (Paul) Turman of Sorrento, Florida, and Tracy (Jennifer) Behrends of Sanford, Florida; brother, Jim (Nikki) Besse of Wichita; two grandchildren, Kyle Luker and Ashlynn Turman, both of Sorrento, Florida; nieces and nephews, Trenton (Karen) Besse of Kansas City, Kansas, and Corey Besse and Kalise (Chris) Smith, both of Wichita; and many other family members.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Besse; mother, Lorraine Goering and her husband Tom; and sister, Sue Dent.
Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday (Nov. 4, 2019) at Moundridge Funeral Home. A private family service and burial will be held later.
Memorial donations are suggested to Hospice of Reno County, or Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in care of the Moundridge Funeral Home, 115 E. Cole St., P.O. Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 2, 2019