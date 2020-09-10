Traci La Don Eason, age 53, of Newton, Kansas passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 in her sleep while enjoying time with family at East Lake in Newton, KS. Traci was born February 20, 1967 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS to Don and Linda (Hayes) Fitz-Roy.
Traci graduated from South High in Wichita, KS in 1985. She married George Eason on January 1, 2001 right after the stroke of midnight. Traci was the mother of two daughters, Cheyenne and Shenandoah, and had worked as a baker at the Breadbasket in Newton, KS for 20 years. She loved lake time with the family, cruises, cooking, spending time with her grandkids, going to country concerts, movies, making cakes for birthday's and special parties.
She is survived by her husband, George; daughters, Cheyenne (Chris) Moree, Shenandoah Cooper; sister, Amy (David) Drake; brother, Marc (Lisa) Fitz-Roy, grandchildren, Savannah, Traceyn, Adalyn, Landon, Asher, Emilio, Alex; nieces, Breana, Ariel, Makenzie; nephew, Elliott; and great nieces and nephews.
Traci was preceded in death by her parents, Linda Riggins, and Don Fitz-Roy; and son, Little George Eason.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, 1:00 pm, at the Gathering in Newton, KS with Pastor Donna Voteau presiding. Due to the current Covid 19 conditions we ask that those attending please wear a face mask.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Petersen Funeral Home to cover the cost of the funeral expenses.
On-line condolences may be left www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com