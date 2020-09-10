1/1
Traci La Don Eason
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Traci's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Traci La Don Eason, age 53, of Newton, Kansas passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 in her sleep while enjoying time with family at East Lake in Newton, KS. Traci was born February 20, 1967 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS to Don and Linda (Hayes) Fitz-Roy.

Traci graduated from South High in Wichita, KS in 1985. She married George Eason on January 1, 2001 right after the stroke of midnight. Traci was the mother of two daughters, Cheyenne and Shenandoah, and had worked as a baker at the Breadbasket in Newton, KS for 20 years. She loved lake time with the family, cruises, cooking, spending time with her grandkids, going to country concerts, movies, making cakes for birthday's and special parties.

She is survived by her husband, George; daughters, Cheyenne (Chris) Moree, Shenandoah Cooper; sister, Amy (David) Drake; brother, Marc (Lisa) Fitz-Roy, grandchildren, Savannah, Traceyn, Adalyn, Landon, Asher, Emilio, Alex; nieces, Breana, Ariel, Makenzie; nephew, Elliott; and great nieces and nephews.

Traci was preceded in death by her parents, Linda Riggins, and Don Fitz-Roy; and son, Little George Eason.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, 1:00 pm, at the Gathering in Newton, KS with Pastor Donna Voteau presiding. Due to the current Covid 19 conditions we ask that those attending please wear a face mask.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Petersen Funeral Home to cover the cost of the funeral expenses.

On-line condolences may be left www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved