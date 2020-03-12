Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tresia Ansel England. View Sign Service Information Elliott Mortuary - Hutchinson 1219 N. Main Hutchinson , KS 67501 (620)-663-3327 Send Flowers Obituary

Tresia Ansel England, 62, of Hutchinson, died March 6, 2020, in a vehicle collision near Burrton. She was born June 29, 1957, in Hutchinson, to Rodney Dwane and Rita Faye (Pauley) Ansel.



She was a 1974 graduate of Hutchinson High School and 1988 graduate of Cranford Business College. Tresia retired from Dillon Distribution Center as a data entry clerk.



On May 4, 1979, she married Rocky Allen Shuman, in Hutchinson. He died September 28, 2000. Tresia married Robert Charles England on August 3, 2002, in Hutchinson. He accompanied her in death, along with their son, Gage, on March 6, 2020.



She is survived by: her father, Rodney (Edith) Ansel; stepfather, Glenn (Judy) Moyer; daughters, Tina Shuman of Newton, and Bobbi (Todd) Einfeldt of McPherson; siblings, Brenda (Bill) Otto, Rodney (Coral) Moyer, Neil (Mayla) Buck, Jeff Ansel, Glenn Lee Moyer, Susan Sutton, and Crystal Schwindt; grandchildren, Josian (Jacob) Blakey, Catti-brie Aikens of Wichita, Trevor Marcum and Kyle Farley of McPherson, Denise and Erika Farley of Clay Center, and Skyler and Blade Einfeldt; great-grandchildren, Lucas Lindshide, Oliver Marcum, and Linden Farley; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.



Tresia was preceded in death by: her mother, Rita Faye Pauley Moyer; and sister, Tammy Ansel Swafford.



Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Elliott Chapel, with The Reverend Dr. Kim Biery officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary.



