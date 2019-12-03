|
Truman Amos Meyer, 95, passed away on Nov. 25, 2019, at Asbury Park in Newton. He was born Aug. 21, 1924, in Roca, Nebraska, to Amos and Lena (Reiss) Meyer. On July 20, 1945, he married the love of his life, Ellenora E. Eichman, in Hill City. They were blessed with 74 years of marriage.
Truman moved from Palco to Newton in 2007, and became a member of the Trinity Heights United Methodist Church. Truman and Ellenora made many friends during their years in Newton and Truman especially enjoyed his coffee group that met at the Asbury Park restaurant.
He retired as an independent oil field contractor. Despite having polio as a child, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II, where he served in Korea. Truman was a true patriot and had the privilege of flying on a Kansas Honor Flight to the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C.
He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and also a member of the Lions Club.
Truman had an affinity for wood working and built his home following plans he drew himself. He also built special items such as quilt racks and cedar chests to share with his family.
Truman never knew a stranger and made friends wherever he went. Family was important to him and he looked forward to time with his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends he made along life's path.
He was survived by his wife Ellenora, who passed away to join him in Heaven on Nov. 28, 2019. He is survived by one daughter, Carolyn and her husband Bill Ester of Kechi; one son, Donald and his wife Phyllis Meyer of Salina; and three grandchildren: Brooke Teer and her son, Braxton; Blake Ester and his wife Angie and their sons, Isaac, Elijah and Lucas; and Lindsay Meyer and her husband Corey Brunk.
Truman was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Phyllis Curtis.
A celebration of Truman's life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday (Dec. 7, 2019) at Trinity Heights United Methodist Church, 1200 Boyd, Newton, with The Reverend Donna Voteau presiding. There will be Military Honors rendered at the church in honor of Truman's service to his country. Private family burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, rural Palco.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kansas Honor Flight, in care of Petersen Funeral Home.
Published in The Kansan on Dec. 3, 2019