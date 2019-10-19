BUHLER - Van Henry Dean, 61, died Sunday (Oct. 13, 2019) at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born April 26, 1958, in Emporia, the son of Elza A. and Alice L. (Vantuyl) Dean.



Van graduated from Newton High School in 1976 and worked for the BNSF Railroad until his retirement. He was a lifetime Harley rider who enjoyed playing pool and loved spending time with his friends and family.



On Feb. 5, 1990, Van married Jenny Roeder in Wichita. They shared 29 years of marriage. She survives.



Also surviving are children: James Dean, Natasha Quinn, Rebecca Farish and Vanessa Lowder; grandchildren: Gavan Becker, Lakyn and Breckyn Farish, Ava and Van Dean, Alexandra and William Quinn, and Beckham, Dakota, Jameson and Maverick Lowder; siblings, Andrew, Arden and Jennifer; uncle, George Dean; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Friends were able to call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 17, 2019) and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday (Oct. 18, 2019), with the family receiving friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019) at Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson. The casket will remain closed. Burial will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Buhler Municipal Cemetery East, 14810 E. 82nd Ave., Buhler, directly followed by a come-and-go reception at Royal's Bar & Banquet, 1514 E. 4th Ave., Hutchinson.