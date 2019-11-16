|
Velora Phoebe (Kaufman) Peters, 93, died Nov. 1, 2019, at her home in North Newton. She was born on Jan. 11, 1926, on a farm near Moundridge to Ray and Emma (Schrag) Kaufman. She was baptized in 1941 at Eden Mennonite Church.
In 1946, Velora married Victor Peters of Buhler. She previously worked at Boeing in Wichita and Michoud, Lousiana, and Axtell Clinic, Newton. She was a member of First Mennonite Church in Newton at the time of her death.
She is survived by a daughter, Victoria (Gary) Hill of Newton; a son, Michael (Sheila McKinnon) Peters of Lake Stevens, Washington; a son, Charles (Judy Entz) Peters of Park City; a daughter, Patrice (Matthew) Gibbons of Vonore, Tennessee; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Mary Pat (Morgan) Kaufman. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Larry (Nancy) Peters; and sister-in-law, Leatrice (Peters) Schroeder.
Velora is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Emma (Schrag) Kaufman; her husband, Victor Peters; her daughter, Denise (Russell) Boone; brother and sister-in-law, Vilas (Donna) Kaufman; sister and brother-in-law, Betty (Richard) Washburn; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy (Dr. Eugene) Kaufman; brother, Clayton Kaufman; and brother-in-law, Milo Schroeder.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (Nov. 22, 2019) at First Mennonite Church, 429 E. First, Newton, with Pastor Anita Kehr presiding. Private family interment will be held.
Memorial donations suggested for First Mennonite Church Caring Fund or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, both in care of Petersen Funeral Home, 215 N. Main, Newton, KS 67114.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 16, 2019