Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petersen Family Funeral Home - Newton
215 N. Main
Newton, KS 67114
316-283-2525
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
First Mennonite Church
429 E. First
Newton, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Velora Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velora Phoebe (Kaufman) Peters


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Velora Phoebe (Kaufman) Peters Obituary
Velora Phoebe (Kaufman) Peters, 93, died Nov. 1, 2019, at her home in North Newton. She was born on Jan. 11, 1926, on a farm near Moundridge to Ray and Emma (Schrag) Kaufman. She was baptized in 1941 at Eden Mennonite Church.

In 1946, Velora married Victor Peters of Buhler. She previously worked at Boeing in Wichita and Michoud, Lousiana, and Axtell Clinic, Newton. She was a member of First Mennonite Church in Newton at the time of her death.

She is survived by a daughter, Victoria (Gary) Hill of Newton; a son, Michael (Sheila McKinnon) Peters of Lake Stevens, Washington; a son, Charles (Judy Entz) Peters of Park City; a daughter, Patrice (Matthew) Gibbons of Vonore, Tennessee; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Mary Pat (Morgan) Kaufman. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Larry (Nancy) Peters; and sister-in-law, Leatrice (Peters) Schroeder.

Velora is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Emma (Schrag) Kaufman; her husband, Victor Peters; her daughter, Denise (Russell) Boone; brother and sister-in-law, Vilas (Donna) Kaufman; sister and brother-in-law, Betty (Richard) Washburn; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy (Dr. Eugene) Kaufman; brother, Clayton Kaufman; and brother-in-law, Milo Schroeder.

Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (Nov. 22, 2019) at First Mennonite Church, 429 E. First, Newton, with Pastor Anita Kehr presiding. Private family interment will be held.

Memorial donations suggested for First Mennonite Church Caring Fund or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, both in care of Petersen Funeral Home, 215 N. Main, Newton, KS 67114.
Published in The Kansan on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Velora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -