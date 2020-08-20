Vera Mae (Gehring) Tilson Sprague, age 88, Whitewater, Kansas.
Vera Mae Gehring was born on September 11, 1931, to Dan and Pearl Gehring, on a small farm near Moundridge. She was the oldest of six children.
Shortly after being born, the family moved to a farm near Whitewater where her and her siblings attended the Claypool one room country school with grades 1-8. She didn't know how to speak English when she started school. Vera attended and graduated from Whitewater High School in 1949. Vera wanted to be a nurse or a teacher after high school, but marriage changed her direction.
She met Melvin Tilson at a friend's wedding. After a short courtship they were married at Emmaus Church on September 22, 1949. They moved to Arkansas City and lived there for five years. There Vera's first job was working in a meat packing plant. Vera and Melvin began their family with the birth of Terry in 1951, Judy in 1952 and Jerry in 1953.
Vera and Melvin spent most of their married life in Whitewater where they owned and operated a small restaurant called the M & V Café. After a number of years serving as a cook and waitress, Vera took a job as a school secretary in the Remington school district in the grade school and later moved to the high school. Following her time at Remington, Vera applied for the postal service and eventually became the Postmaster of Elbing until she retired in 1998.
Even though Vera was busy helping Melvin, she always found time to support the kids and grandkids in their involvement in various activities, she was also very supportive and helpful to the extended family through the years.
Melvin died after 43 years of marriage in 1992 and Vera married Jack Sprague in 1997 and they were married for 15 years before he died in 2012.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Melvin; her second husband, Jack; sister Helen Rose; and all of her brothers-in-law. Vera passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the age of 88.
Vera's loving family includes her sons and wives, Terry and Connie Tilson, Jerry and Glenda Tilson all of Newton; daughter and husband, Judy and Tony Frieze of Chapman, Kansas; brother, Bill and Annetta Gehring of Newton; sisters, Betty Breising of Wichita, Neva Arnold of Exeter, Missouri and Mary Potter of Whitewater; 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 4 greatgreat-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held. She will be interred next to Melvin in Swiss Cemetery. Please sign her online guest book and leave a memory of Vera at www.ymzfh.com
Memorial contributions in Vera's name may be directed to Berean Academy in Elbing, Kansas in care of Lamb Funeral Home. P.O. Box 358, Whitewater, Kansas 67154.