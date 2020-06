Or Copy this URL to Share

Verlin H. Harder of Holland, Michigan 82.

Passed away on June 4th 2020.

A private celebration of life service

was held on Tuesday, June 9th.

A live streaming of service is available at

www.fccstjoseph.org



