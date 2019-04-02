|
Vicki Lynn Goldsberry, 65, of Newton, died Saturday (March 30, 2019) at Schowalter Villa in Hesston. She was born Jan. 15, 1954, to Bill and Dorothy Svoboda in Concordia.
Vicki graduated from Newton High School in 1972. She was a secretary for the Chamber of Commerce, Halstead High School and a para educator for Newton Public Schools.
She enjoyed reading, sewing, quilting and crocheting. She made many items for friends and family over the years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Vicki was preceded in death by her father, Bill Svoboda.
She is survived by son, Sean Goldsberry; daughter, Katie Base and husband, Joe, of Goessel; mother, Dorothy Svoboda of Hesston; a sister, Susan Robinson and husband Rex of Mt. Hope; two brothers, Mark Svoboda and wife Trish of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, and Curt Svoboda of Newton; one granddaughter; three grandsons; two nephews; and three nieces.
The visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday (April 4, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday (April 5, 2019) at Petersen Funeral Home, with Rob Lester officiating. A private family burial will follow at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Old Main Church of Christ and may be sent to the funeral home.
Published in The Kansan on Apr. 2, 2019