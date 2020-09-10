Virdean Lucas passed away on September 4, 2020, just shy of her 100th birthday.
She was born Florence Virdean Davis, on October 27, 1920, in Newton, Kansas, to Frank and Florence (Northrup) Davis. She married her high school sweetheart, Keith G. Lucas, on April 25, 1936. Together they raised their family of four children in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Virdean came to Lawrence in the fall of 1960 with Keith, who opened and managed Dillon's Massachusetts Street store-the first one in town. She was a homemaker, accomplished golfer, devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She volunteered with the USO during WWII and also at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in later years.
She leaves behind three daughters; Darla Westbrook of Springdale, Arkansas, Janice "Jan" Arnold of Olathe, Kansas and Karen Pahl of Lawrence. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2002, and her only son, Gordon Lucas, in 2000. Virdean had 15 grandchildren, many great and great-great-grandchildren, a great-niece and great-nephew. Many will miss the twinkle in Virdean's eyes, her sweet smile, kind voice, gentle touch and unconditional love, but she will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
Virdean adored all of God's creatures, especially her cats, Mama and Sammy. Memorial donations can be made in her name to the Humane Society of Lawrence in care of WarrenMcElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. She is surely smiling down from Heaven to know that her memory is helping animals in need.
Services will be held graveside at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence on Thursday, September 10, at 11:00 am, with a prior viewing at Warren-McElwain Mortuary from 9–10:30 am.
For more information, or to post an online condolence, visit warrenmcelwain.com.