1/1
Virdean (Davis) Lucas
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virdean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virdean Lucas passed away on September 4, 2020, just shy of her 100th birthday.

She was born Florence Virdean Davis, on October 27, 1920, in Newton, Kansas, to Frank and Florence (Northrup) Davis. She married her high school sweetheart, Keith G. Lucas, on April 25, 1936. Together they raised their family of four children in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Virdean came to Lawrence in the fall of 1960 with Keith, who opened and managed Dillon's Massachusetts Street store-the first one in town. She was a homemaker, accomplished golfer, devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She volunteered with the USO during WWII and also at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in later years.

She leaves behind three daughters; Darla Westbrook of Springdale, Arkansas, Janice "Jan" Arnold of Olathe, Kansas and Karen Pahl of Lawrence. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2002, and her only son, Gordon Lucas, in 2000. Virdean had 15 grandchildren, many great and great-great-grandchildren, a great-niece and great-nephew. Many will miss the twinkle in Virdean's eyes, her sweet smile, kind voice, gentle touch and unconditional love, but she will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Virdean adored all of God's creatures, especially her cats, Mama and Sammy. Memorial donations can be made in her name to the Humane Society of Lawrence in care of WarrenMcElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044. She is surely smiling down from Heaven to know that her memory is helping animals in need.

Services will be held graveside at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence on Thursday, September 10, at 11:00 am, with a prior viewing at Warren-McElwain Mortuary from 9–10:30 am.

For more information, or to post an online condolence, visit warrenmcelwain.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Kansan on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Warren-McElwain Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Warren-McElwain Mortuary
120 West 13th
Lawrence, KS 66044
785-843-1120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved