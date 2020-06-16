Virgil G. Unruh
Virgil G. Unruh, 78, passed away June 10, 2020 at his home in rural Inman. He was born November 17, 1941 in Newton, the son of David G and Marie Enns Unruh. A graduate of Inman High School, he was a lifetime area farmer. He was a member of Hoffnungsau Mennonite Church, a past member of the Inman School Board, Turkey Creek Township Board, and did two years of Alternative Service at a hospital in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
He married Shirley L. Unrau on September 8, 1961 at Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church, Goessel. She survives.

Other survivors include children, Cindy Penner, Moundridge, Jill (John) Griffin, Hesston, and David (Stephanie) Unruh, Inman; a brother, Roy Unruh, Hesston; and five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Letha Jane.

Cremation has taken place. The memorial service will take place outside at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, June 27 on the west side of Hoffnungsau Mennonite Church, Inman. Services will also be live-streamed on Inman Funeral Home's Facebook page. A private family inurnment will take place prior to the service at the church cemetery. Family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Hoffnungsau Mennonite Church Vision Fund 2020, in care of Inman Funeral Home. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.inmanfh.com.

Published in The Kansan on Jun. 16, 2020.
