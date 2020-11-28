Virginia Ann Bullard age 90, passed away on November 12, 2020 at the Newton, Presbyterian Manor. She was a resident there for 20 years.



She was born February 6, 1930 in Newton, Kansas to the late Charles and Nellie Sauerwein. Virginia graduated from Newton High School. Shortly after graduation, she began working for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Newton, JC Penney's in Newton, and then later worked for Santa Fe Railroad in the Administration Office, retired with 33 years after along and successful career.



In 1947, Virginia married the late Ronald Belgard but was widowed when Ronald died in 1955. They had one son, Steven Mark Belgard of Newton, Kansas. Virginia later married James (Jim) Bullard in 1968, and became a loving mother to his three children, Cheryl

(Yoon), Jamie (Krause), and Tim Bullard. They were married for 36 years before Jim died in 2002. She was again widowed when her third husband Edwin Sherwood died two years into their marriage.



Virginia had an artistic flair and enjoyed home decorating, pottery painting, and assorted arts and crafts. Dinners for the holidays or birthdays with her family was extra special. She would go all out to decorate for the occasion. She will always be remembered as a very loving, generous, and dedicated mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She embraced every moment with them. Remembering the many Thanksgiving Dinners and Family Reunions with the Sauerwein Family was a time she loved and treasured. Also, the nurses and staff that cared for her at the Presbyterian Manor, many touched her with their loving care, the smiles and the many conversations that brightened her day.



She preceded in death by her parents, her eleven siblings, Gladys Miller, Ruth Guthrie, Marjorie Guthrie, Marian Windsor, Lucille Putnam, Charlene Hamm, Elaine Stehman, Wilbur Sauerwein, Bob Sauerwein, Ardith Sauerwein and Wilda Yarnell. Her husbands, Ronald Belgard, James Bullard, and Edwin Sherwood, her son Steven Mark Belgard, and stepdaughter Cheryl Yoon, and her precious cat, Smokey.Image





Virginia is survived by her daughter in law, Terri (Arellano) Belgard, stepdaughter Jamie (Bob) Krause, and Stepson Tim (Becky) Bullard, grandchildren, Derek (LaWanna), Dustin Belgard, Lauren Yoon, Chris Yoon, Ben Krause, April Hooper, and Amy (Jeremy) Roy, great grandchildren Dylan and Tatianna Belgard, Katelynn, Alexis, Kandice and Brooklyn Roy, Robert, Stephanie and AJ Pagano, and Ares Yensko. Sister in law Ila Jean Sauerwein, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. All of them she loved and touched deeply.





A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Because she loved pets, she would be honored to have memorial contributions made to the Caring Hands Humane Society, or to Salem United Methodist Church in care of Peterson Funeral Home, 215 N. Main, Newton, KS, 67114



Our Beloved Mother, and Grandmother had a wonderful life and thank you to all who made it so.

