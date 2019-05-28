Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia "Ginny" Humphrey. View Sign Service Information First Presbyterian Church 900 Columbus Ave Newton, KS 67114 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church Newton , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia (Ginny) Humphrey died on Feb. 12, 2019, surrounded by her devoted family. Ginny was full of compassion and fun; she was also dedicated to her community and church. She was an active volunteer and her interests were varied, but Ginny was happiest when she was with her family and friends. She was defined by her big heart, sense of humor, strong spirit and her ability to develop meaningful relationships with friends, family and colleagues.



Ginny was born on June 18, 1928, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, to Lawrence and Virginia Cowin. She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and continued her education at Bowling Green State University, where she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration in 1950, an honor bestowed to only a few women at that time.



While in college, she met William Humphrey, the love of her life, and they married Sept. 9, 1950. After their wedding, they moved to Denver, where she worked in the insurance industry for four years. They then moved to Casper, Wyoming, followed by Wichita, settling in Newton in 1962, where they raised their four children: William Jr., Sally, Gayle and Sue.



During these years, Ginny devoted her life to homemaking. She was very involved in her children's lives, participating in their school activities, community theatre and athletic events. When her children were older, she worked part-time as a secretary at Cooper Elementary School. Tragedy struck when her husband, William, died of a sudden heart attack in 1979. With this loss, she re-entered the work force and had a successful 20-year career at Prairie View in the fields of information technology and business administration.



Ginny was a devoted volunteer for the Newton Presbyterian Manor. She served on the advisory board for two terms and tirelessly volunteered and co-led the Apple Blossom festival for over a decade. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, where she held leadership roles in women's circles and advisory groups. Through the years, she taught Sunday school, served on the pastoral search committee and was ordained as an Elder of the church. She was also involved in other social organizations, such as PEO and Round Table.



After retirement, Ginny continued her volunteer work and enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening and entertaining. She was also able to travel and spend time with her five grandchildren. Ginny was great at trivia, loved history and enjoyed musical theatre, taking tap dancing classes, playing bridge and watching K-State football. But, what Ginny enjoyed most was time spent with her family, staying up late, playing games, laughing and big family dinners.



Ginny is survived by her four children: Bill Humphrey of Newton, Sally Humphrey (Frank Nobles) and son, Ryan Nobles, 16, of Hockessin, Delaware, Gayle Humphrey (Eric Conger) and daughter, Sophia Conger, 22, and son, Davis Conger, 21, of Weehawken, New Jersey, and Sue Humphrey Whiteside (Michael Whiteside) and daughter, Caroline Whiteside, 23, and son, Patrick Whiteside, 21, of Dallas. Other survivors include sisters-in-law, Janet Cartwright of Rocky River, Ohio, and Margaret Cowin of Cleveland Heights, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Ginny was preceded in death by husband, William Humphrey; parents, Lawrence and Virginia Cowin; and brother, Lawrence Cowin.



There will be a celebration of life service honoring Ginny at 11 a.m. Saturday (June 1, 2019) at at the First Presbyterian Church in Newton.



In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church of Newton and the Newton Presbyterian Manor. Very special thanks to the dedicated employees of the Presbyterian Manor who supported and cared for Ginny during the last few years of her life. We will be forever indebted to them. Virginia (Ginny) Humphrey died on Feb. 12, 2019, surrounded by her devoted family. Ginny was full of compassion and fun; she was also dedicated to her community and church. She was an active volunteer and her interests were varied, but Ginny was happiest when she was with her family and friends. She was defined by her big heart, sense of humor, strong spirit and her ability to develop meaningful relationships with friends, family and colleagues.Ginny was born on June 18, 1928, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, to Lawrence and Virginia Cowin. She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and continued her education at Bowling Green State University, where she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration in 1950, an honor bestowed to only a few women at that time.While in college, she met William Humphrey, the love of her life, and they married Sept. 9, 1950. After their wedding, they moved to Denver, where she worked in the insurance industry for four years. They then moved to Casper, Wyoming, followed by Wichita, settling in Newton in 1962, where they raised their four children: William Jr., Sally, Gayle and Sue.During these years, Ginny devoted her life to homemaking. She was very involved in her children's lives, participating in their school activities, community theatre and athletic events. When her children were older, she worked part-time as a secretary at Cooper Elementary School. Tragedy struck when her husband, William, died of a sudden heart attack in 1979. With this loss, she re-entered the work force and had a successful 20-year career at Prairie View in the fields of information technology and business administration.Ginny was a devoted volunteer for the Newton Presbyterian Manor. She served on the advisory board for two terms and tirelessly volunteered and co-led the Apple Blossom festival for over a decade. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, where she held leadership roles in women's circles and advisory groups. Through the years, she taught Sunday school, served on the pastoral search committee and was ordained as an Elder of the church. She was also involved in other social organizations, such as PEO and Round Table.After retirement, Ginny continued her volunteer work and enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening and entertaining. She was also able to travel and spend time with her five grandchildren. Ginny was great at trivia, loved history and enjoyed musical theatre, taking tap dancing classes, playing bridge and watching K-State football. But, what Ginny enjoyed most was time spent with her family, staying up late, playing games, laughing and big family dinners.Ginny is survived by her four children: Bill Humphrey of Newton, Sally Humphrey (Frank Nobles) and son, Ryan Nobles, 16, of Hockessin, Delaware, Gayle Humphrey (Eric Conger) and daughter, Sophia Conger, 22, and son, Davis Conger, 21, of Weehawken, New Jersey, and Sue Humphrey Whiteside (Michael Whiteside) and daughter, Caroline Whiteside, 23, and son, Patrick Whiteside, 21, of Dallas. Other survivors include sisters-in-law, Janet Cartwright of Rocky River, Ohio, and Margaret Cowin of Cleveland Heights, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.Ginny was preceded in death by husband, William Humphrey; parents, Lawrence and Virginia Cowin; and brother, Lawrence Cowin.There will be a celebration of life service honoring Ginny at 11 a.m. Saturday (June 1, 2019) at at the First Presbyterian Church in Newton.In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church of Newton and the Newton Presbyterian Manor. Very special thanks to the dedicated employees of the Presbyterian Manor who supported and cared for Ginny during the last few years of her life. We will be forever indebted to them. Published in The Kansan on May 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Kansan Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close