Virginia M. Schierling 92, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Newton Presbyterian Manor. She was born October 12, 1928 in Kansas City, Missouri and grew up in Kinsley, Kansas with her adoptive parents Robert and Sophia (Fox) Richards. On August 14, 1950 she married Irvin Schierling at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Halstead, Kansas and they made their home in Newton. Irvin preceded Virginia in death on February 17, 2006.



She was a graduate of Kinsley High School and earned her nursing degree from Hertzler Hospital School of Nursing in Halstead. She served as a registered nurse for over 40 years before retiring. She worked at Hertzler Hospital, Bethel Clinic and Doctors Park in Newton. She was a member of the Hospital Nurse Alumni.



Virginia's Catholic faith was central to her life and she was a lifelong member of the St. Mary Catholic Church in Newton. Virginia and Irvin enjoyed spending time at their Colorado cabin. She loved her family and always enjoyed her visits with family and friends. She will be greatly missed for her wisdom, humor and grace.



The family wishes to express their thanks and gratitude for the exceptional care Virginia received while a resident of the Newton Presbyterian Manor.



She is survived by her daughters Susan (Tom) Gillett and Sharon Stockham both of Newton, Kansas; 3 grandchildren Eric Stockham, Liz Schmidt and Nick Gillett and 5 great grandchildren Luke, Jack, Ayden, Gavin and Ava.



Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and one son in law J.D. Stockham. She is also preceded in death by 3 brothers and one sister.



Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Newton with The Reverend Max Blitz Celebrant. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be 6:00 p.m. Friday October 23, 2020 at Petersen Funeral Home and will be led by The Reverend Nicholas Voelker. The family will receive friends until 7:30 p.m. following the Rosary. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Petersen Funeral Home.



Memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic School in care of Petersen Funeral Home.

