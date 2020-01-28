Virginia Solis-Avila, 82, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, was called to heaven on Jan. 20, 2020, at Rolling Hills Health and Rehab Center in Wichita.
She was born July 2, 1937, in Cassody, to Joe and Marcelin Solis. She married Jose Julio Avila on April 17, 2001, in Wichita.
Virginia attended Bethel College in North Newton, where she earned her bachelor's degree. She later obtained her MBA in education at Emporia State. She was an educator for 35 years and retired as a special education P.E. teacher. Virginia spent many hours volunteering for the Special Olympics.
She is best remembered for her love of Mexican music, dancing, cooking and her love for her grandchildren.
Virginia is survived by her two daughters, Marissa Marfield (Jason) of Leavenworth and Angie Muci (Kayla Dyck) of Wichita; son, John Muci (Krystal) of Wichita; brothers, Joe Solis and Gilbert Solis (Gloria); and six grandchildren: Nathaniel Muci, Jon Muci, Jessica Muci, Averic Marfield, Acalia Marfield and Lillian Muci.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Frank Muci; and sister-in-law, Gina Solis.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Newton. Interment will follow at Saint Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Newton.
Published in The Kansan on Jan. 28, 2020