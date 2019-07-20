Walden Duerksen, 91, passed away Thursday (July 18, 2019) at Bethesda Home in Goessel. He was born Jan. 21, 1928, in Goessel. He was the son of Gustav and Emma (Schmidt) Duerksen.
On Oct. 24, 1950, Walden was united in marriage to Susan Schmidt at the Tabor Mennonite Church. They made their home near Goessel, where he farmed and worked at Hesston Corporation.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Ruth Linscheid and Olivia Duerksen.
He is survived by his wife, Susan of the home; his children: Tamara (Cal) Jost of Hillsboro, Kimberly (Darwin) Funk of Goessel, Londell (LeNora) Duerksen of Goessel and Russell (Sandra) Duerksen of Hillsboro; a sister, Emmalyn (John) Hiebert of Beatrice, Nebraska; 11 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday (July 24, 2019) at Tabor Mennonite Church, rural Newton. The visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday (July 23, 2019) at the church. A private burial will be held at the Tabor Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial funds have been established for Wheat Heritage Engine and Threshing Club or Tabor Mennonite Church in care of Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro. Online condolences may be left at www.jostfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kansan on July 20, 2019