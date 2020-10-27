Walter D. Penner, 96, passed away Monday (October 19, 2020) at Kidron Bethel Village in North Newton, Kansas.
He was born February 17, 1924, near Henderson, Nebraska, to Gerhard F. Penner and Marie H. (Wall) Penner. They preceded him in death.
Walter was raised on a farm near Henderson, Nebraska. He married Elizabeth Z. Friesen on August 4, 1946, in Meade, Kansas. They were married 57 years until her death in 2003. Walter worked as a farmer for twenty years and worked as a truck driver for twenty years for the Betts Baking Company.
The life journey together of Walter and Elizabeth took them from Henderson to Central City, Nebraska to Hutchinson, Kansas to Meade, Kansas and finally to North Newton as the health of Elizabeth declined. In the early retirement years they enjoyed traveling together and did several bus tours. Walter enjoyed working in his shop and was well-known for his saw sharpening in the Meade community. In 2000, they moved to Kidron Bethel Village in North Newton.
Walter had been a member of the Evangelical Mennonite Brethren Church in Henderson, Nebraska, the Crestview Bible Church in Hutchinson, the Emmanuel Mennonite Church in Meade and Newton Bible Church. He also was involved with the Gideons International.
Walter married Bernice Huigens of North Newton in 2006. She preceded him in death in 2011.
Other survivors include: two daughters, Genevieve Dyck of North Newton, Kansas and Darla Siebert of Owosso, Michigan; four sons, Ken Penner of Portland, Oregon, Wayne Penner of Gladstone, Missouri, Gordon Penner of Portland, Oregon, and Dale Penner of Springfield, Missouri; three brothers, Henry Penner of Columbus, Ohio, Marvin Penner of Williston, North Dakota and Melvin Penner of Abbotsford, British Columbia; twelve grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Arthur Penner.
Visitation will be at the Broadway Colonial Funeral Home on Friday, October 30 from 5 pm to 8 pm.
The graveside service will be at the Restlawn Gardens of Memory, outside of Newton at 2 pm on Saturday, October 31.
A Memorial has been established with Gideons International, contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, KS. 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, KS.